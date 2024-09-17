Mike Adams Sermon 043 - Psalm 23 - Shadow food and shadow medicine vs. GOD'S FOOD and medicine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Shadow Food and Shadow Medicine in Psalm 23 (0:00)
- Nutritional Deficiencies and Real Food (4:10)
- Shadow Medicine and Big Pharma (6:58)
- Shadow Cosmetics and Real Cosmetics (12:14)
- Shadow Money and God's Money (14:09)
- Shadow People and God's People (19:26)
- Psalm 23 and Its Symbolism (23:29)
- The Role of God's Molecules in Health and Spirituality (32:18)
- The Armor of God and Daily Habits (45:05)
- Leviticus 17 and Blood Purification (50:09)
