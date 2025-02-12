Yah's Misfits 1-25-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, we discuss Genesis 42 with Joseph and his brothers in Egypt during the famine. We also mention the double reference in the Book of Jubilees. In the second part of the study, we take a deep dive into the Gog of Magog prophecy in Ezekiel 38 & 39, which is an expansion of Japheth. This ties in nicely with the 3-headed eagle empire in 2 Esdras 11 & 12. We are witnessing these prophecies unfold before our eyes today. This is a much watch video!
