Yah's Misfits 1-25-2025
YahsMisfits
YahsMisfits
7 months ago

In this video, we discuss Genesis 42 with Joseph and his brothers in Egypt during the famine. We also mention the double reference in the Book of Jubilees. In the second part of the study, we take a deep dive into the Gog of Magog prophecy in Ezekiel 38 & 39, which is an expansion of Japheth. This ties in nicely with the 3-headed eagle empire in 2 Esdras 11 & 12. We are witnessing these prophecies unfold before our eyes today. This is a much watch video!  

biblestudytorah
Chapters

In this Portion we cover Genesis 42 and the Gog Magog Prophesy from Ezekiel 38. We also discuss probability of a possible Anti messiah that may be walking amongst us now...

