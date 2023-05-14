BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EVERYONE MUST SEE THIS!!! Is there MORE to this WORLD than we're being told? (NOT CLICKBAIT) -- NORTHERN CALIFORNIA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
1132 views • 05/14/2023

All footage was taken on 5-14-2023 in my backyard food forest garden (Northern California). I just want you to know that I am being led by the Holy Spirit, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to bring you this content. What I'm going to say next is very important for you to understand. He wants you to know that YOU are loved and you need not worry or be frightened by what you see here. God bless.


👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Dane Wigingtonhttps://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington/videos

ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS

Please Help our battle

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-mike-shelley-morales-agwn?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

Support Donations Here

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS


👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533


Chad Crawford

https://www.youtube.com/@chadcrawford1502/videos

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

David Albert Yates UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVd0Oe2uBvXWlTBomcg7A/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

OCA

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ourcleanair/videos?page=1

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Plant Abundance

https://www.youtube.com/@plantabundance/videos


