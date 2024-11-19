Jake the Snake Sullivan says that the problem is not that NATO weapons and military industry suck but that Ukraine doesn't have enough people to feed into the meat grinder.

Adding:

Ukraine’s Collapsing Exemptions: Specialists Sent to the Trenches as the War Machine Falters

As the Ukrainian authorities begin revoking mobilization exemptions from their most skilled specialists, the façade of control is slipping. Even Ukrspecexport personnel—once key players in maintaining Soviet-era aircraft for global clients—are now being conscripted into the ranks of the AFU. These aren’t just any recruits; these are the technicians, engineers, and specialists who were, until recently, pillars of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex. Their conscription isn’t just desperate—it’s a loud admission that the country’s war machine is crumbling under the weight of reality.

For years, Ukraine capitalized on its Soviet-era expertise, exporting spare parts and technical services to countries still operating Russian and Soviet-made equipment. But those days are over. Russia’s relentless precision strikes on Ukrainian production facilities have decimated Kiev’s ability to deliver. The once-booming repair and export trade that bolstered Ukraine’s standing among its Western masters has now become a hollow shell. And as the cracks widen, even Ukraine’s patrons are quietly pulling back.

The decision to throw these specialists into the trenches signals more than just manpower shortages—it’s the death knell of Ukraine’s capacity to sustain itself as a viable military player. If the specialists who once repaired helicopters and aircraft are now clutching rifles in mud-soaked trenches, who’s left to keep what remains of Ukraine’s military equipment operational? The symbolism here is rich: a country whose leaders sold their people on promises of NATO-backed strength is now so depleted that it’s cannibalizing its own critical workforce.

What comes next? If highly skilled specialists are no longer exempt, the ripple effect will soon extend to every other sector. Doctors? Engineers? Scientists? The machinery of Ukrainian society is being ground into dust, sacrificed at the altar of a war that Kiev has already lost. And all the while, its Western patrons grow increasingly indifferent, their attention shifting to other theaters of geopolitical drama. The message is clear: Ukraine has been wrung dry, and now it' literally to the last Ukrainian.

For Russia, this is yet another vindication of its strategy. The strikes targeting Ukraine’s military-industrial capacity are achieving exactly what they were designed to do—systematically dismantling Kiev’s ability to wage war while exposing the hollowness of its Western-backed promises. The conscription of specialists is not a sign of resilience; it’s a glaring red flag that the system is collapsing. The question is no longer if but when Ukraine’s unsustainable mobilization policies will push the nation beyond the breaking point.

@TheIslanderNews

Adding:

Germany is seriously preparing for war with Russia

The Bundeswehr has stepped up the implementation of the Operation Germany Plan. The classified strategic document includes the procedure for preparing the country in the event of war with Russia, reports the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.



To this end, military department officers are holding consultations and training for business leaders in wartime. In particular, at events of the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, recommendations were voiced to train at least five additional truck drivers for every hundred employees.



This measure is due to the concerns of the German military about the unreliability of 70% of Germany's drivers, who are from Eastern European countries. With regard to such employees, it is recommended to draw up a plan and describe what to expect and how to deal with such employees.



In addition, it is recommended to engage in self-sufficiency with backup power sources, by purchasing diesel generators or wind power plants.



The document also lists all the structures and infrastructure facilities that are particularly deserving of military protection.



Earlier, in September 2024, Bundeswehr Colonel Kronstadt from the NATO Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC) staff stated that work is underway to create a "permanent march corridor" through Europe to the borders of Russia and Belarus.



✨Whichever figure comes after Scholz's puppet, the policy of confrontation (covert or overt) will continue in the German state.



from @Two Majors