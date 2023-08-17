BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Maui Police BAR EVERYONE From Accessing Damaged Properties, Blaming "The Powers That Be"
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
146 views • 08/17/2023

Maui Cop: "There Are Powers At Be... The Order Has Came Down To SHUT DOWN The Placards"

After waiting many hours, victims and volunteers awaiting access to return to the fire damaged zone were REJECTED by police who are barring EVERYONE from the zone


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Keywords
vaccine injuriesweather warfarefood shortagesgenocidenwo1984surveillancedirected energy weaponsstarvationforced vaccinesfaminedystopiaclimate hoaxbio warfarelock downscovid hoaxgreat resetgraphene oxide15 minute citiesmanufactured weather
