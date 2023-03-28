9/11: An Architect's Guide Part 1 - Building 7 (R Gage Webinar - 7/13/22)

9/11: An Architect's Guide | Part 1 - World Trade Center 7Course Number: RG911-AAG-OD1





Live three-part webinar series. Each part is about 1 1/2 hours long





Richard Gage, AIA, Architect is dedicated to conducting research and providing education about the complete destruction of the three World Trade Center skyscrapers, my courses provide the technical knowledge and analytical framework with which to evaluate the most likely cause of those building failures.





Course Description:





In Part 1 of "9/11: An Architect's Guide," Richard Gage, AIA, provides an overview of the most important evidence regarding the destruction of World Trade Center Building 7 (WTC 7), a 47-story high-rise that was not struck by an airplane.

The damage WTC 7 suffered from the collapse of the North Tower was found to be inconsequential. It had fires that were similar to those that have occurred previously in high-rise buildings. Yet it fell symmetrically into its own footprint in the manner of a typical controlled demolition.

In 2008, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) concluded that WTC 7's destruction was caused by normal office fires that burned "at temperatures hundreds of degrees below those typically considered in design practice for establishing structural fire resistance ratings."

Is NIST's explanation for this unprecedented structural failure valid?





