© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Piles of AFU corpses:
“Storm” of the 35th “🅾️” brigade moves through Avdeevka after a fierce battle
Siberian warriors from the assault detachment of the Altai 35th brigade of the Central Military District made a significant contribution to the liberation of the city of Avdeevka from the post-Maidan illegal occupational government.