Schwarzenegger will shill anything... for a buck

Now the climate scammers are wheeling out second-rate actor and proud freedom hater, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to peddle the non-existent "climate emergency", as a catalyst for "action" (which, as always, means granting sweeping totalitarian powers to unelected globalist bodies like the UN and WEF).
I love how he calls it a "pollution emergency", as if carbon dioxide is some kind of toxic pollutant, when in actuality it's the gas of life, without which all life on Earth would perish.
Source - (The Real) Wide Awake Media/The Manila Times