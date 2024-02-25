The Lone Zebra | Episode 021 | Your Story

Everyone has a story and I want to hear yours. I’ve been sharing my journey with all of you and now I invite you to share yours. Check out the new Facebook group for The Lone Zebra to welcome you and for our community to grow.

What has helped you? How have you made accomodations for your life as a zebra? Do you have supports, aides, or have you made changes to help make your life easier? What can you share to help someone just being diagnosed?

Do you have a testimony you’d like to share? How has your faith helped you on in those difficult times? “God will never leave you nor forsake you” is the verse that sustained me during my hardest and darkest times.

Is there something that the medical system needs to change to make health care better for zebras? Have you encountered issues when finding a doctor who understands? Have you experienced a “brick wall” in getting treatment?



