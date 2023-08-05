Are you familiar with President Trump's Uncle John G. Trump?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Are you familiar with #Trump's Uncle John G. Trump?
If you're not, here's a little info. And if you are, this is still a great short video that Gregg & Catherine made for DJT. Awesome job you guys.
Absolute genius...and the part about his connection to Nikola Tesla is extra delicious.
h/t https://twitter.com/AwakenedOutlaw/status/1687620748188495874?s=20
@TrueTheVote & @onwardsocial