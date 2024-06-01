The Most Prevalent and Preventable Cause of Mental Impairment in the World

Iodine is needed to for your thyroid gland to create the neurotransmitters T3 and T4. Being deficient in Iodine is a surefire way to experience suboptimal thyroid function and accelerate brain aging.

Lugols Iodine Solution is a really inexpensive, clean supplement to easily take care of this nutrient deficiency.

Take a few drops only (I recommend 7-8 drops a week maximum) and chase it with coffee to clear the aftertaste ☕️

