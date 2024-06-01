BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Most Prevalent and Preventable Cause of Mental Impairment in the World
Primal Brain Hacks
117 followers
0
90 views • 11 months ago

Iodine is needed to for your thyroid gland to create the neurotransmitters T3 and T4. Being deficient in Iodine is a surefire way to experience suboptimal thyroid function and accelerate brain aging.

Lugols Iodine Solution is a really inexpensive, clean supplement to easily take care of this nutrient deficiency.

Take a few drops only (I recommend 7-8 drops a week maximum) and chase it with coffee to clear the aftertaste ☕️

#lugolsiodine #iodine #iodinedeficiency

