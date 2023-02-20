Special on the road coverage of the improper response in East Palestine, OH | Ep. 5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week’s episode provides insight into what occurred in Ohio and the improper response by the EPA and other government protocols. Kristen Meghan is joined by Tammy Clark, in person, for a special episode to address this important issue. Kristen and Tammy are known as the dynamic duo who united during the pandemic to expose the harmful mandates and their unlawful violation of our civil liberties. Kristen and Tammy are Occupational and Environmental Safety and Health Professionals with extensive experience in DOT Hazardous Material Management and Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response. It is quite chilling this dynamic duo has to yet again expose another agency failing to protect the health and safety of the American people in both the workplace and the community at large. Together, they shed light on the lies told by the EPA!Show more
Kristen Meghan's Twitter: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan
Find more from Tammy Clark:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tammy_K_Clark
VP of Stand up Michigan: www.standupmichigan.com
