He was lying there, breathless in the scorching sun what happened to him?

Pitiful Animal





Aug 26, 202





I met poor Hope.

His hip was broken from falling down the stairs and he ended up being left on the street.

Not wanting to cure him, the owner wanted to give him life goodbye.

He left me lying in the middle of the hot road.

He lay there for a long time and cried when he learned that he was saved.

His situation is fragile and he is being cared for 24 hours a day at the veterinary hospital.

An impressive breakthrough for the tall guy close to death. He was no longer in pain from the muscular dilation.

everyday he was taken outside to sunbathe.

Don't be afraid of effort, be patient and most importantly, trust and love!

We will continue to do our best for his life. Then he will not have any memory of this painful and grim past.

the first time I saw Hope get up and walk. We both had great emotions, we ended up being successful!

Hope came back to the hospital that day for a checkup.

He's still malnourished. We also found that he was barely visible due to cataracts.

Recovery slows down due to his age but the vet was unable to know why he is unable to recover.

He is currently safe at home.

Finally he will experience a happy life in a real home and receive warm love in life.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P07Ccr79LXo