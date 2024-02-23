Big Cyber Attack from "Outside Threat" Hits Change Healthcare, Pharmacies Nationwide Face Delays

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Pharmacies across the country are reporting delays to prescription orders due to a cyberattack against one of the nation's largest healthcare technology companies.
Change Healthcare, a company handling orders and patient payments throughout the U.S., first noticed the "cyber security issue" affecting its networks Wednesday morning on the East Coast.
"Change Healthcare is experiencing a network interruption related to a cyber security issue and our experts are working to address the matter. Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact," Change Healthcare said in a statement.
It added, "We will provide updates as more information becomes available."
#breaking #news #cyberattack
Learn More:
https://www.foxbusiness.com/retail/pharmacies-nationwide-face-delays-as-health-care-tech-company-reports-cyberattack
Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
Socials~
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
DAHBOO77
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos