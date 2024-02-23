BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Big Cyber Attack from "Outside Threat" Hits Change Healthcare, Pharmacies Nationwide Face Delays
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
123 views • 02/23/2024

- Pharmacies across the country are reporting delays to prescription orders due to a cyberattack against one of the nation's largest healthcare technology companies.


Change Healthcare, a company handling orders and patient payments throughout the U.S., first noticed the "cyber security issue" affecting its networks Wednesday morning on the East Coast.


"Change Healthcare is experiencing a network interruption related to a cyber security issue and our experts are working to address the matter. Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact," Change Healthcare said in a statement.


 It added, "We will provide updates as more information becomes available."

#breaking #news #cyberattack


Learn More:

https://www.foxbusiness.com/retail/pharmacies-nationwide-face-delays-as-health-care-tech-company-reports-cyberattack


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

