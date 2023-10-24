In Gaza, US weapons from Ukraine!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Resources close to Hamas published footage of the next batch of weapons that the group received. As can be seen from the footage, Hamas is now armed with modern Western AT-4s, NLAWs, Javelins.
Re-export from Ukraine is gaining momentum. The Ukrainians are selling the weapons they received from US in mass.