WILL RFK BE BOOTED FROM THE DEMOCRATIC PLATFORM? OR POSSIBLY USED AS A FALL GUY?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Either is highly probable. If he's really legit, they either just give him the boot and kill his ability to be the Democratic nominee... OR use him to further destroy the coal and gas industry(warranted or not), shut down power and THEN, over regulate the "go to" industries(mailny nuclear and frequency is coming online as well) to make it impossible to function properly. BmOr is this just more "Dog and Pony" show? Becuz that's ALWAYS on the table folks. Hit meeee! [email protected]