BRICS Summit Begins in Kazan Under Putin’s Chairmanship
The BRICS summit meeting in a narrow format, chaired by Putin, has begun in Kazan.
Key statements by Vladimir Putin:
• Russia aims to strengthen BRICS’ global influence and focus on solving both global and local challenges.
• Ignoring the unprecedented interest from the Global South and East in BRICS expansion would be a mistake.
• BRICS’ authority and influence on the global stage are significant.
• The BRICS nations possess vast economic, scientific, demographic, and political potential.