Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for April 11, 2024

April 11,“Beloved children of Mine, I love you children, I love you.

Beloved ones receive My Blessing.

My Mercy is open to all of you.

I have opened My Mercy, come and taste this fountain of love and forgiveness (*Jn. 4, 13-14). 2024 – Message of Our Lord Jesus Christ to Luz de Mary

My Blessed Mother guides you as Mother and Teacher leading you out of the darkness in which some of My children have submerged.

My children: My Mercy is infinite, as infinite is the Love of Our Trinity.

I offer you My Hands, I offer you My Feet, I offer you My wounded Side… My Love calls you, children, My Love shows you the need to unite yourselves to Me so that you may save your souls.

(Faith…)

Increase your faith, drink of My Love and thus nourish your faith. It is important for you that faith be firm, strong so that you may be able to continue to endure what the elements and the human creature will bring to mankind.

(Nature…)

My beloved, the elements continue to scourge all mankind as a purification for human creatures. The natural phenomena do not yield, but increase strongly in the face of the foolishness of human creatures.

(Purification…)

Do not confuse, My children, the fact that My Mercy is open to each one of you, with the fact that the purification of humanity is stopped, continue in the process of conversion by being faithful every moment without declining.

(The seas…)

Pray My children, pray, a yellowish dust is the lethal weapon that a great nation possesses, spilling it on the battlefield will cause abundant deaths.

Pray My children, pray, the disease spreads, coming to close the borders quickly again.

Pray My children, pray, the Middle East is a focus of war, My children do not expect such cruelty.

Pray My children, pray, the Northern country is strongly shaken.

Pray My children, pray, Chile is shaken, Bolivia is shaken.

Pray My children, pray, France is a cause for attention and great pain.

Pray My children, pray, My Church suffers.

Pray My children, pray, the action of the sun prevents agriculture from supplying My children.

Beloved children: The dates of events are closer to you than you think. Prepare your body now, take vitamins and minerals, strengthen your immune system, but with caution.

