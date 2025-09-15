17 - The DrugCast Everything You Didn’t Want to Know

Turn on, tune in and drop out with the Unknowns, as we dive into the mind-altering world of drugs, both legal and illegal.

Justin starts us off with some scary and eye-opening stats about the huge number of US children that are on prescription drugs for ADD, ADHD and depression. These drugs are prescribed to children as young as 2 years-old, and even to babies less than one-year old in the case of depression.

How you diagnose a baby with depression is anyone’s guess; not gurgling at their rattle, perhaps? Besides which the “depression from a lack of serotonin” theory lacks solid evidence, and SSRIs are hugely difficult to come off, and have terrible side-effects such as “brain zaps”, suicidal thoughts and long-term biochemical changes in the body.

And, possibly, tendencies to shoot innocent civilians.

We have a suspicion that some diagnoses are invented purely as an excuse to tranquilise children into compliance in the classroom, and get them onto the drug treadmill for life. Of course, our teachers and doctors have the best interests of our children at heart. Oh, wait…

The bad news is that so many drugs are flushed down the toilet, either deliberately or via bodily excretion, that you are exposed to them in your water supply without knowing. More bad news is that most doctors continue to push pharmaceuticals onto their less informed patients.

The good news is that there are well-established pharmaceuticals that save lives, e.g., ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, etc. Other good news is that more natural, freely growing, but often illegal, drugs with long histories of traditional use can have profoundly beneficial effects.

Far out, man!









Unknowns featured this week: Justin, Terry, Ashley and Jackye.





Listen on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/17---The-DrugCast-Everything-You-Didnt-Want-to-Know-e1rc5fp





Useful links:





⁠You Are Loved Store⁠ - Jackye’s online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

The Propaganda Report, with ⁠Brad Binkley⁠ and ⁠Monica Perez⁠ - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ — freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.

Guardian article about ⁠US children on prescription drugs⁠.

Official US ⁠ADD and ADHD statistics⁠.

Scientific paper on ⁠"Prescription Medication Use Among Children and Adolescents in the United States"⁠.

The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies - ⁠MAPS⁠.

Vice TV’s ⁠Hamilton´s Pharmacopoiea⁠ and Netflix’s ⁠How to Change Your Mind⁠.









We don’t really do social media as individuals: we are Unknowns after all. But you can contact our group via:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130









And if you would like to support us, please subscribe on your favourite podcasting platform, leave a great review, and don’t forget to tune in next time for more unscripted, uncensored and un-PC conversations from Union of the Unknowns.



