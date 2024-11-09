© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Returning from Gaza, Dr. Mark Perlmutter tells how he was under threat and intimidation as he was connected to an Israeli military tracking network and prevented from turning it off. Once he does, the Israeli military would consider the doctor an enemy combatant and target him with a missile.
