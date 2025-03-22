Reactivating Dehydrated Starter

If you don’t want to make your own sourdough starter and have a dehydrated powder starter, let me show you how to bring it back to life.





All you need is a wide-mouth container, dehydrated starter flakes, flour, and water. I begin by adding five grams of dehydrated flakes and 10 grams of water to the container, mixing them together and allowing the flakes to absorb the water. After about an hour, I add two grams of flour to create a thick paste and let it sit for 24 hours in a warm spot, covered with cheesecloth to allow for airflow.





On day two, I stir the mixture and notice a few small bubbles, indicating that the fermentation process is starting. On day three, I begin feeding the starter by adding equal parts of water and flour to the mixture, stirring it well before letting it sit for another 24 hours. By day four, I can smell the sourdough fermentation, and the mixture is showing more bubbles. I continue to feed it with equal parts flour and water, allowing it to sit and ferment each day, adjusting the amounts as the starter grows.





By day seven, the starter has doubled in size, and it’s finally ready for use. At this point, the starter has a strong sourdough smell and shows active bubbling, though I advise waiting for it to fall back down before using it in bread. And most would suggest to continue to feed it every day, letting it double for 3-4 days to make sure it’s really strong before you actually use it in bread.





This simple process of reviving dehydrated starter flakes gives you an active sourdough starter in about a week, perfect for baking.





Be sure to visit LoadedPotato.org for more delicious, easy, and budget-friendly recipes like this one, all using only shelf-stable and canned foods. Whether you're looking for quick dinner ideas or ways to save money on groceries, my website has everything you need to make mealtime easier and more affordable. Check it out for meal plans, grocery lists, and so much more to help you reduce your dependency on fresh ingredients!

I’ll be posting twice a day, cheap meals, product reviews, cooking videos, and how to use Loaded Potato to solve all your dinner problems. Most of my meals can be ready in 5-10 min and cost $1-2 a person. Feed your family homemade healthy protein and veggie filled meals but never thaw meat or slice and dice veggies again.





https://loadedpotato.org





# reactivatingstarter #sourdoughstarter #sourdough #dehydratedstarter #cannedfood #shelfstable #quickdinnerideas #cheapdinnerideas#pantrymeal #easymeals #grocerycalculator #mealplanner #ihatecooking #cookingsucks #healthymeals #sickofdinner









----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@EatLoadedPotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

X : https://x.com/eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------