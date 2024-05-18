dead cdc, who, & ama don't lie ~ break free from mainstream medicine ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
in today's discussion we will be talking about why people still listen to a white coat doctor despite all the proof that mainstream medicine is not in the profession to make you well, but they are there to make money off of you being sick. And in addition, I want to share the latest highwire episode with you, in which is entitled episode 372 bad medicine.
references:
- 1986 act
https://rumble.com/v4in386-1986-the-act-the-movie-2020-a-film-by-dr.-andrew-wakefield-md.html
- shot dead
https://rumble.com/v3v0q2m-shot-dead-the-movie.html
- protocol 7
https://rumble.com/v4q54hq-sara-gonzales-interviews-dr.-andrew-wakefield-about-his-new-film-protocol-7.html
- joel wallach (dead doctors don't lie)
https://rumble.com/v4u2t3f-dead-doctors-dont-lie-dr-joel-d.-wallach-b.s.-d.v.m.-n.d.-1995.html
- the highwire episode 372 bad medicine
https://rumble.com/v4vlntu-episode-372-bad-medicine.html