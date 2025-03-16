Texas: Wildfires RAGE across thousands of acres

Wildfires RAGE across thousands of acres in Texas

Strong winds and dry conditions are fueling wildfires throughout the state yesterday. One of the largest, the Crabapple Fire, has already scorched 8,640 acres and is only 40% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer.

North Texas is facing a WILDFIRE THREAT NOT SEEN IN AT LEAST A DECADE, CBS reported, citing climate researchers.