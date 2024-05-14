Hezbollah Blows Up Two Houses Full of jEEWs in Metulla

168 views • 12 months ago

Scenes from the operation of the Islamic Resistance targeting two buildings in which Israeli enemy army soldiers are stationed in the Metulla settlement in northern occupied Palestine. 2024/05/07

