Ep. 4702: These Dark Questions Demand Answers | Sam Andrews & Kirk Phinney Join Doug Hagmann | July 15, 2024
Hagmann Report
Hagmann ReportCheckmark Icon
2925 followers
335 views • 10 months ago

Before any discussion of dialing down political discourse, we must address some uncomfortable questions about the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump. This is one of the most important and informative discussions today.

GUESTS:

Sam Andrews: https://freedomtrain.net/ Hagmann classes being offered soon!

Kirk Phinney: https://water-revolution.com/collections/special-offering?ghref=23656%3A653707 Hagmann BioProtect Water System $200 off! Sale ends soon!

Music/Audio Credit:

"Punch Deck - I Can't Stop" is under a Free To Use YouTube license

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3M9CX5HWSw25k5QL3FkDEA

Music powered by BreakingCopyright:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8dQom73-Fc

For complete information, please visit, bookmark, and share The Hagmann Report at our website: https://www.HagmannPI.com

TIPS: (Anonymity guaranteed): [email protected]. | [email protected]

