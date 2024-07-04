(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones -4K- {Stereo} 1965

I Cant Get No Satisfaction The Rolling Stones 4K Stereo 1965_1080p

A Hotpot Stereo Remix / Original video edited and remastered with HQ stereo sound.

"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" is a song recorded by the English rock band the Rolling Stones. A product of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards' songwriting partnership, it features a guitar riff by Richards that opens and drives the song. The riff by Richards is widely considered one of the greatest hooks of all time. The song lyrics refer to sexual frustration and commercialism.

The song was first released as a single in the United States in June 1965 and was also featured on the American version of the Rolling Stones' fourth studio album, Out of Our Heads, released that July. "Satisfaction" was a hit, giving the Stones their first number one in the US. In the UK, the song initially was played only on pirate radio stations, because its lyrics were considered too sexually suggestive. It later became the Rolling Stones' fourth number one in the United Kingdom.

It is one of the world's most popular songs, and was No. 31 on Rolling Stone magazine's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list in 2021. It was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998, and it is the 10th ranked song on critics' all-time lists according to Acclaimed Music. The song was added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2006. "Satisfaction" was released as a single in the US by London Records on 5 June 1965, with "The Under-Assistant West Coast Promotion Man" as its B-side.

The single entered the Billboard Hot 100 charts in America in the week ending 12 June 1965, remaining there for 14 weeks, reaching the top on 10 July by displacing the Four Tops' "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)".

"Satisfaction" held the number one spot for four weeks, being knocked off on 7 August by "I'm Henry the Eighth, I Am" by Herman's Hermits. While in its eighth week on the American charts, the single was certified a gold record award by the RIAA for shipping over a million copies across the United States, giving the band their first of many gold disc awards in America.

Later the song was also released by London Records on Out of Our Heads in America. Billboard ranked the record as the No. 3 song of 1965. Billboard said of the single that a "hard-driving blues dance beat backs up a strong vocal performance."





