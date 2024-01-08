Frontline nurses tell how patients were KILLED with the vaccine and hospital protocols

Nicole Sirotek, Registered Nurse, New York City, May 4, 2020 saying, "These people are NOT dying from COVID. They're MURDERING these people."

James Develon, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) working in a nursing home said on 18 Jan 2021, “Our residents are dying.” “Our residents are dying after they have taken this [COVID-19] vaccine.” “They are dropping like flies.” “2020, the whole entire year, we did NOT have a single death of any of our residents who had COVID-19.” “… right around the time of [Dec 22, 2020], the vaccine was administered to our patients.” “[It is now] January 18, 2021 [less than one month after they started giving the vaccine] where I work right now, over 14 patients have already died.”

A nurse standing in a park talking to people in Nov 2021 says, "They're NOT dying from COVID. They're DYING from the hospital protocols."

Erin Olszewski, Registered Nurse, New York City, May 12, 2020 in Perspectives on the Pandemic: The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode 9 says that she was taking care of a patient for a week, and he was fine. Then they told her that she had to leave his room, and then 20 minutes later, HE WAS DEAD. Erin says, "He was fine! Why would they take me out of his room... and then 20 minutes later, he's DEAD. Nothing makes sense. Did they KILL him? He was my one patient that was going to live. He shouldn't have died. I don't know what they did to him. Something is not right."

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

