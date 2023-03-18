John Bradshaw God-s Seal- Revelation-s Mark

Pastor John Bradshaw is the president of It Is Written. A former radio broadcaster, he became a Christian as a young adult, and served as an evangelist and church pastor before joining It Is Written in January of 2011. He has held more than 100 evangelistic series, sharing God’s word on six continents.





John has filmed It Is Written programs in almost 30 countries, which along with his daily devotional, Every Word and other It Is Written programs are viewed around the world. John is married to Melissa, and they have two children. They live near Chattanooga, Tennessee.





Camp Meeting Info: The last message to go to the world before the second coming of Christ is found in Revelation 14:6-12. We have called it the "Three Angels Messages".





If you study it carefully in the context of the book of Revelation, it really is one message. It is about salvation through faith in the Lamb of God. We will be hearing about that one message found in the three messages during this camp meeting.





What better place is there to be than at Wewoka Woods this year? We all need time to spend focusing on Jesus and listening to His voice through the Holy Spirit. God has provided that for us again this year.





We have excellent speakers, with different topics and each one will always end in looking to Jesus. Jesus is coming soon, and we all want to be ready and be about our Father's work. May God bless each one of you as you enjoy the messages from our Oklahoma Camp Meeting 2022!





