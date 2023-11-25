The Secret to Success with God Part 2 Daniel - A Man of No Compromise

As a Christian, are you striving to please the Lord with your life? Daniel’s life started with the negative news of Egypt and Babylon’s battle for supremacy with Judah stuck in the middle.

God had told the prophet Jeremiah that Judah would be given over to Babylon because of the gross sin in the land. Daniel was only a teenager when they invaded Jerusalem and carried him off to Babylon where he was castrated and trained to serve King Nebuchadnezzar.

Daniel did not become depressed or pessimistic with all these obstacles, but had total faith in God and the mindset not to compromise, and eventually he rose to become the prime minister of Babylon. In this message you will find out why he was preferred by God over other men.

