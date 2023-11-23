© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AG Ken Paxton Opens Investigation Into Soros-Funded Media Matters | One America News Network
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is spearheading efforts in opening a bombshell investigation into the George Soros-funded nonprofit watchdog group Media Matters. One America’s Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige breaks down the investigation with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton himself.