The dog that had been lost for more than a year trembled and cried when he met his owner again
High Hopes
High Hopes
46 views • 04/04/2024

Lucky Dogs


Mar 22, 2024


This morning, while doing work at a place nearly 50 kilometers from the rescue station. We saw a poor, dirty dog wandering on the street. Initially, I just intended to get closer and help the animal. Unexpectedly, he was one of the stray dogs we had fed before.


#luckydogs #rescuedogs #animalrescue #dogrescue #thedodo


Welcome to Lucky Dogs, on our channel we present interesting, inspirational and positive stories about humans being kind to animals.


OUR PURPOSE IN CREATING INSPIRATION STORIES IS TO ENJOY EMOTION AND CRITICALITY TO EVERY ANIMAL.


COPYRIGHT ISSUES:

If there are any copyright concerns, please contact my email: [email protected]

We will remove the clip, video or come to an agreement. Thank.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3HzW6mxo7c

doglostrescueownertrembledlucky dogs
