PRB Ministry Bible Conference #3;

Central Florida Bible Conference - Jesus Christ is not who you want HIM to be, HE is exactly who HE said HE is and always will be! The days before the flood of NOAH will be the analogy of the buildup to the Tribulation period. You are living in this stage right now; the Rapture will be sudden and just before the world begins to truly crumble under evil and lies, wars and catastrophic events.