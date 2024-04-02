BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Moment In Russia there was attack by UAVs on factory, producing Shahed drones - and Oil Refinery - far inside border with Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • 04/02/2024

This morning Ukrainian drones attacked the city of Yelabuga and its surroundings in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.

Reports indicate that the Yelaz Oil Refinery and the territory of the special economic zone "Alabuga" outside the city, where "Shaheds" are allegedly being produced, were attacked.

Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov:

💬 "There are no serious damages, and the technological process of the enterprises remains intact. Unfortunately, there are casualties in Yelabuga due to the destruction of a building. They are receiving all necessary assistance."

Two people were injured after drone attacks on the dormitory of the special economic zone "Alabuga."

In Ukraine, the GUR and the SBU are arguing who will take credit for the attack.

The following was description from video that I found on YT.

There was a drone attack on the cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekams of the Tatarstan Republic of Russia. The Russian press reported on this. The kamikaze drones, which are said to belong to Ukraine, hit the Elaz-Nefteprodukt oil refinery in Yelabuqi and Taneko oil refineries in Nejnekams. As a result of the blows, an explosion and fire occurred. At the same time, an attack was made on the "Alabugi Politex" plant and dormitory located in the Alabugi special economic zone located in Yelabugi. It is said that "Shahed" drones are produced at the plant. It is said that although the factories were damaged as a result of the attack, the production process did not stop. Local authorities say there are casualties.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy