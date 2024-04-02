Moment In Russia there was attack by UAVs on factory, producing Shahed drones - and Oil Refinery - far inside border with Russia

This morning Ukrainian drones attacked the city of Yelabuga and its surroundings in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.

Reports indicate that the Yelaz Oil Refinery and the territory of the special economic zone "Alabuga" outside the city, where "Shaheds" are allegedly being produced, were attacked.

Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov:

💬 "There are no serious damages, and the technological process of the enterprises remains intact. Unfortunately, there are casualties in Yelabuga due to the destruction of a building. They are receiving all necessary assistance."

Two people were injured after drone attacks on the dormitory of the special economic zone "Alabuga."

In Ukraine, the GUR and the SBU are arguing who will take credit for the attack.

The following was description from video that I found on YT.

