The Crypto Terrestrials - Highlights Reel
High Hopes
High Hopes
29 views • 04/13/2024

Michael Salla


Apr 11, 2024


On March 23, 2024 Dr. Michael Salla held a webinar on the subject of Crypto Terrestrials, The Ancient Guardians of earths secrets. Exopolitics Today is excited to present to you a 25 minute look into this 2 hr event. You can watch the entire 2 hr event on Vimeo or Crowdcast.


Recorded on March 23, 2024

Watch on Vimeo (without Q&A) https://vimeo.com/ondemand/cryptoterrestrials

Watch Unedited Original with Q&A on Crowdcast https://www.crowdcast.io/c/cryptoterrestrials2024


May 4, 2024 New Webinar “Russia’s Secret Space Program”

https://www.crowdcast.io/c/russiassp


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvissAyzrMY

Keywords
earthcryptosecretsancientguardiansexopoliticsmichael sallaterrestrials
