BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GOLD WILL BE WORTHLESS IN THE BEGINNING
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
177 views • 11/27/2023

GOLD HAS ZERO VALUE WHEN THERE IS NO FOOD. PERIOD.


When the found the ancient Mayan and Aztec cities, there was gold everywhere. Its becuz the abandoned their cities due to what? GRAND SOLAR MINIMUM...very, very simple. They had to migrate and gold is just a paperweight. You can't spend gold when there's nothing to buy. Period. When things collapse, do you think the store is gonna be open or something? Really?

Gold has value becuz we say so. It has the value we put on it. It's just like dollars cept you can't print it or turn it into digits, is what it is. Beyond that, the concept is exact same. NO DIFFERENT. And when SHTF, there won't be surplus goods to buy. If you can't wear it, eat it, medicate w it or protect yourself with it, which you can't do any of with gold, it won't have any value whatsoever.
I co spider this to be an inconvenient truth that people dont want to admit becuz buying gold gives them a sense of security. That's false security folks. Better get heads around this.

THINK IT THROUGH. THERES BETTER WAYS TO INVEST. Hot meeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
usagoldsurviveconfiscationstarvationprepare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy