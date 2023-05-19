BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Blue Grass Classic Open Stock Dog Trial, Shepherding competition
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
48 views • 05/19/2023

Blue Grass Classic Stockdog Trialhttp://www.bluegrassclassicsdt.org

Open Date:

Wed, May 17, 2023

Close Date:

Sun, May 21, 2023


Add this event to your itinerary.

Description:

The Bluegrass Classic Sheepdog Trial is free to come and watch. On Saturday and Sunday there will be an announcer to provide commentary on what you are seeing on the field. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the shade under large tents. Food and shopping are avaialble on the grounds. Make a day of it for the whole family! This competition is one of the longest-running and most prestigious trials in the country. The trial typically draws top handlers from across the USA and Canada, as well as hundreds of local spectators. The Bluegrass Classic dates from the early 1960s, and was held for many years at Walnut Hall Farm. It has been a favorite event at the Kentucky Horse Park and then in Masterson Station Park in recent years. This event involves fabulous opportunities for photography involving dogs, sheep, people, and horses; all in the picturesque setting of Masterson Station Park. It is a non-profit event and we appreciate all forms of publicity that will make the community aware of the opportunity to watch these wonderful dogs at work.


Location:

Masterson Station Park

3051 Leestown Road

Lexington, KY 40511

Keywords
sheeppeopledogscompetitionand horsesmasterson station parkblue grass classic stockdog trialkentucky horse parkborder collies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy