Everything Congress SHOULD HAVE Asked Fauci About COVID-19

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
June 3, 2024
With Dr. Fauci testifying before a House subcommittee on the origins of COVID-19, many thought he would finally be asked the tough questions: Why did he lie about gain-of-function research? Why did he try to cover up all the chatter among scientists that the virus DID come from a lab — and that American taxpayers funded these "Frankenstein" experiments? Did he know that the U.S. government cut a deal with Moderna on vaccines right before the pandemic? Glenn laid out the entire COVID-19 cover-up timeline nearly 3 years ago on a massive chalkboard. Will ANY of this be brought up in Congress?
Watch Glenn's FULL "Crimes or Cover-Up" special HERE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91Ib5...
Discover what has been uncovered since then in the new BlazeTV documentary, "The Coverup," HERE: https://get.blazetv.com/glenn/
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSvCigUUNPg