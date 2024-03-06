New Zealand government knew about SEVERE jab risks BEFORE roll-out started

Dr. Lily Nightingale submitted the following OIA (Open Information Access) request to the New Zealand government:

“When did the government know (1) ANY, (2) SOME, and (3) ALL of the adverse effects of the COVID jabs?”

It turns out that the NZ government had nine pages of COVID jab risks (which Pfizer tried to keep secret for 75 years) BEFORE even a single jab was made available to the public. Many of these serious and potentially lethal.

The government even mandated the jabs for specific groups knowing full well that they highly toxic.

They also kept insisting that the jabs are “safe.” Nine pages of adverse effects is not what any normal person would call “safe.”

SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v4esc4t

Mirrored - frankploegman

