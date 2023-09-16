Perth man’s encounter with slimy creatures from the black lagoon MVI_4642

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I haven’t seen these slimy worm-like
beasts for quite a while, however, over the decades, I have had them appear as
I’m busying myself in the backyard. If you know what they are, please tell me
in the comments.