Reading the Bible LIVE: The Plague of Darkness 2024
Revelation 16:10 KJV
[10] And the fifth angel poured out his vial upon the seat of the beast; and his kingdom was full of darkness; and they gnawed their tongues for pain
#SolarEclipse2024 #tribulation #prophecy #usa #California #bowlsofwrath