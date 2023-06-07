© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2j1xbp2b7c
06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Natalie Winters (GETTR:@nataliegwinters), co-host & executive editor of Bannon's War Room: The enemies of the New Federal State of China show how good a job they are doing. The work of the NFSC is so important because they really help expose how deeply the Chinese Communist Party has infiltrated the United States.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】《战斗室》联合主持人、执行编辑娜塔莉·温特斯(GETTR:@nataliegwinters) ：从新中国联邦的敌人可以看出他们的工作有多么出色。新中国联邦的工作非常重要，因为他们真正帮助揭示了中共对这个国家的渗透有多深。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平