Robert Morningstar Interviews RichardGage9111 - _Explosive WTC Evidence on 9_11_
RichardGage911
RichardGage911Checkmark Icon
36 followers
11 views • 8 months ago

This is one of the best interview/presentations that we have provided on the Destruction of the three World Trade Center Skyscrapers on 9/11.


My husband Richard Gage, AIA, Architect has been speaking publicly for more than 18 years about this important and timely subject.

Richard is the founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, which now has over 3,600 architects & engineers signed onto the public petition demanding a new WTC investigation. He is the leading expert and presenter spearheading the 9/11 Truth Movement - having given more than 650 presentations in 24 countries & 118 American cities with an equal number of radio and TV interviews. Quite a few of the podcast hosts tell us that it was their best interview ever.

Richard is available to bring the explosive 9/11 WTC evidence to your audience in a 30, 60, or 90 minute interview - with the one-hour being his most requested length, which usually includes his dynamic rapid-paced multimedia slide presentation with screen sharing, if you have that availability on your platform.

Please let me know if you are interested in interviewing Richard on your show, and/or if you are aware of other potential interview hosts who may as well.


More info: https://RichardGage911.org

Keywords
911evidencemoningstar
