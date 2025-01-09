"The Worse The Better"-We Are Seeing In Real Time What Happens When Commies Take Over Our Intitutions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ned Ryun/Tucker Carlson-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vkb1iTWQ_0Q AJ, LA fires deliberate-https://banned.video/watch?id=677f1c6329da4da6b9a2d1da Owen Schroyer, LA failures incompetence or criminal negligence
LA fire chief "mission is to hire lgbtq lmnop's" not fighting fire and saving lives-https://banned.video/watch?id=677f1114e3fea8d0bbc2bae2 Max Velocity weather guy-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYRr5LqNjFo
"If you think Karl (Rove) is a genius, how low are your standards?"-Tucker Carlson