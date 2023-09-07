07.09.23 Sunday Sippers: Absolut Mango Mule Canned Cocktails 5.0/5*

A really nice surprise. I grabbed this on spec ($5 Friday Sale) and to be honest I wasn't expecting much from it. Surprise Surprise she's a really nicely made libation. Running 7% for the ABV this a easy drinker for 1 or 2 to unwind with on a sunny afternoon.Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

LA STROVIA !

E

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

