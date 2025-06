The Pallas or Manul a small 'usually' wild cat with long and dense light grey fur, and rounded ears set low on the sides of the head. Its head-and-body length ranges from 46 to 65 cm (18 to 26 in) with a 21 to 31 cm (8.3 to 12.2 in) long bushy tail. It is well camouflaged and adapted to the cold continental climate in its native range, which receives little rainfall and experiences a wide range of temperatures.

The Pallas's cat was first described in 1776 by¬†Peter Simon Pallas, who observed it in the vicinity of¬†Lake Baikal. Since then, it has been recorded across a large region in¬†Central Asia, albeit in widely spaced sites from the¬†Caucasus,¬†Iranian Plateau,¬†Hindu Kush, parts of the¬†Himalayas,¬†Tibetan Plateau¬†to the¬†Altai-Sayan region¬†and¬†South Siberian Mountains. It inhabits rocky¬†montane grasslands and shrublands, where the snow cover is below 15‚Äď20¬†cm (6‚Äď8¬†in). It finds shelter in rock¬†crevices¬†and¬†burrows, and preys foremost on¬†lagomorphs¬†and¬†rodents