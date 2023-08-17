BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Joe Biden Announces 'New World Order Is Here', There Is No US Election
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
725 views • 08/17/2023

Joe Biden couldn’t have made it clearer in a disturbing speech that was completely suppressed by the mainstream media this week – the US election for the President of the United States is rigged. The establishment have selected their President and by hook or crook he will be “re-elected.”

The Democrats are not interested in democracy. They are interested in communism and that means power consolidation at the most central of all levels.

They have shamelessly rigged the primary election against insurgent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., they have rigged the mainstream media, and by weaponizing the justice system, they have rigged the presidential election against the most popular candidate by far, President Trump.

And now Biden has come out and admitted the master plan in a disturbing speech completely covered up and censored by mainstream media.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
election riggingjoe bidennew world orderbidenwikileaksglobalist elitesrigged electionyoung global leaderus election 2024
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

