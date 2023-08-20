Around him is only hard rock DRUGI really helpless in hunger, fear just waiting to die

Pitiful Animal





Drugi was found on a deserted hill. There weren't many people living around.

He lay there for hours before he was found. He didn't even have a comfortable place to lie down.

Surrounded by only hard rock. Drugi was really helpless in hunger, fear and just waiting to die. He shivered and drank water little by little to quench his thirst.

Drugi was taken to the vet immediately for tests. The result was not as expected, I was a bit shocked with the boy.

Drugi broke his hind legs, not only for the first time but for the second time. His blood tests were very good.

His hind foot was still feeling, but standing or walking on his own would no longer be possible.

He was waiting for another surgeon's opinion. But then we were fighting with ourselves and our conscience.

What was best for this poor baby? Was he really forced to undergo this surgery when the ability to stand up was almost gone?

The doctor tried with the last glimmer of hope to put his trust in performing the operation for Durgi. The entire surgery took almost five hours.

All that remains was to wait for Durgi's body to respond.

After 2 weeks, he was discharged home. His wounds needed more time to heal.

Complications after surgery were completely possible. I hoped all was well with Drugi.

He ate well. He was always happy, even when he was alone.

