Dec 18, 2023





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for December 17, 2023.





I am sent by the Holy Trinity.





I bless you by keeping My Sword high in the face of the onslaught of evil on the People of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





EVERY MOMENT THAT THEY ALLOW YOU TO PASS WITHOUT STRIVING FOR CONVERSION, IS TIME THAT, WITHOUT STOPPING, KEEPS THEM AWAY FROM THIS PERSONAL MOMENT OF CONVERSION AND REPENTANCE.





Pray with your heart, pray and ask for the forgiveness of the sins of humanity, fraternity is necessary at this time.





The steps must be firm always and more at this time when so many fulfillments of Prophecies are being carried out.





For this difficult moment of temptations, ideologies and concepts contrary to the Will of God, of rebellion before everything that is of the House of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and of contempt for Our Queen and Mother, in its consequences: THE ANGEL EXECUTOR OF THE DIVINE WILL PASSES OVER YOU AND TO FEW AUXILIARY ACHIEVEMENTS.





The moment is approaching when you must stay in your homes in the dark.





The darkness that awaits you is the darkness of sin, depending on the spiritual state of each creature you will see or will not see, and having to stay in their homes with the indispensable, that moment will seem like an eternity.





They are waiting for the Three Days of Darkness and the great global blackout.





DO NOT ALLY WITH DATES OR LONG YEARS WITHOUT TERM, THINKING THAT THE EVENTS WILL BE DELAYED IN BEING FULFILLED...





CHILDREN OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST, DO NOT WAIT, THE NATIONS WILL MAKE AN ARMED LEAP FROM ONE MOMENT TO ANOTHER AND THE SCENARIO OF HUMANITY CHANGES WITHOUT PRIOR WARNING.





As Head of the Celestial Militias, it is My duty to alert you:





Do not wait for children, everything has changed, from the feelings in the human creature, the climate, the sequence of equakes, the unexpected events of nature, the accelerated volcanic activity that will lead peoples to seek refuge in other places and so many elements that alert them to the change that began and will not stop.





YOU ARE LOVED AND THE REST WILL BE DONE BY THE FATHER'S HOUSE IN ADDITION.





Pray children of the Holy Trinity, pray for change in the human creature.





Pray children of the Holy Trinity, pray for the countries that will be left adrift, like a ship without a rudder.





Pray children of the Holy Trinity, pray for San Francisco and prayer for Africa is needed.





Pray children of the Holy Trinity, pray, Our Queen and Mother by Divine Will warns you in advance of how much will happen for you to prepare for, therefore, she is warning you about spiritual preparation so that you do not get lost and resist with firm faith.





Without spiritual growth you will not be able to face what is to come.





The sun will embrace the Earth and human creatures will suffer because of this.





Although you are not alone, the love for Our Queen and Mother will keep you'd protected, without forgetting, that above all the proper reception of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ is like water for the human creature.





In unity to the Divine Will, everyone must prepare to say out loud: "Who is like God, no one is like God!"





Children of the Holy Trinity, prepare to commemorate the Birth of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





SOFTEN YOUR HEARTs AND PREPARE HOW TO SHARE WITH A BROTHER TO WHOM YOU CAN BRING JOY WITH FOOD OR A GIFT.





I bless you.





Saint Michael the Archangel.





The following commentary comes from Luz de Maria de Bonilla.





Brothers and Sisters:





This call helps us to reflect on every word that our beloved Saint Michael the Archangel tells us.





There are moments of action in which we urgently need to be aware of the Holy Scriptures, fulfillers of the Commandments and to be love as Christ is Love.





Saint Michael tells us about the darkness that fills the heart, mind and feelings of human creatures, but he also tells us about the darkness that will be given on Earth, one that is the great blackout and another that is the Three Days of Darkness.





Darkness brothers, in which we will not even see our own hands and as Saint Michael tells us, will see the one who has a clean heart, the mind occupied by the Love of Christ and Our Mother, the one who is willing to serve and has understood that he must relate to Our Lord Jesus Christ and Our Queen and Mother, establishing more than a friendship, a fusion in which we cannot act and act without Christ and without our Mother.





That is why at this moment so many lose faith, because it is on quicksand and to face the coming that is so strong, you must have a firm, strong and determined faith, otherwise you will not be able to survive.





Amen.





