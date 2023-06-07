AI 'Thought Crime' Spying System installed in Schools! Plus Stewart Rhodes PART 2

Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine





June 6, 2023





Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine! First DeAnna has the second half of her riveting exclusive interview with OATHKEEPERS Founder, Stewart Rhodes, who has just been sentenced to 18 yrs in prison! Then DeAnna is joined by Karen Kingston who discusses a new dystopian AI surveillance system that's being set up in Texas schools, to monitor children 24/7 and police their "thought crimes!"





