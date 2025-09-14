



Sep 14, 2025

1) No, there won't be a civil war.

2) The people calling for civil war are duped idiots.

3) Talk of civil war is still within the game that the ruling class WANTS people playing.

4) Because nothing inside that game is any threat to authoritarian injustice.





"The Most Dangerous Superstition"

https://www.amazon.com/Most-Dangerous...





